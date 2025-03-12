Bruno Barticciotto Injury: Ruled out 10 days

Barticciotto's issue has been confirmed as a grade one muscle injury in the rectus femoris of the right leg, which is expected to heal in 10 days, according to the team's medical report.

Barticciotto has avoided a significant problem, but the next match against Tigres comes too soon for him and he'll likely return after the international break. The forward has been his team's main finisher lately, racking up 16 shots (seven on target) and four goals in six matches played. There's also little chance of Choco Lozano (thigh) reappearing, so the front line could be led by Tahiel Jimenez or Santiago Munoz, with Cristian Dajome gaining playing time on one wing.