Bruno Barticciotto Injury: Subs off versus Leon

Barticciotto finished the first half with pain in his right thigh and was replaced during Sunday's 2-1 win over Leon.

Barticciotto left after 45 minutes of play, registering three shots (one on target) and one chance created in the victory. The striker was in excellent form before that game, as he had scored four goals in as many starts. While he appears to be dealing with a minor blow, the Laguneros may not want to risk their current leading scorer if he continues to feel discomfort ahead of the next game against Tigres. Both Franco Fagundez and Cristian Dajome are possible replacement options among the most offensive players who were on the bench Sunday.