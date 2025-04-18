Fantasy Soccer
Bruno Barticciotto News: Attempts three shots in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

Barticciotto recorded three shots (zero on goal) in Wednesday's 2-0 defeat versus Pumas UNAM. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 83rd minute.

Barticciotto led the Santos attack Wednesday with three shots attempted (zero on goal) as they were unable to breakthrough the Pumas defense in their 2-0 loss. Over the Clausura campaign, the forward has registered nine shots on target and scored six goals over his nine appearances (seven starts) in his first exposure to Liga MX football after transferring from Argentine club Atletico Talleres during the winter transfer window

