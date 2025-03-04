Bruno Barticciotto News: Continues goal barrage
Barticciotto scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-2 defeat versus Monterrey.
Barticciotto scored a second half equalizer in vain Sunday as Santos Laguna fell 4-2 versus Monterrey. His four shots (one on goal) marked a team-high for the fixture. Over his last four appearances (four starts) Barticciotto has attempted 11 shots (five on target), created seven chances and scored four goals.
