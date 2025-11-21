Barticciotto's performance declined over time, as he was the team's top scorer with six goals in his first tournament but only managed two in his second campaign in Mexico. The Laguneros are now left with Jesus Ocejo and Tahiel Jimenez as options for the No. 9 spot. As for Barticciotto, he belongs to Club Atletico Talleres of Argentina, but there's the possibility of a new transfer in 2026. Although fitness issues have kept him from reaching his peak form, he has shown enough quality to suggest that he'll remain active in some top-division category within the continent.