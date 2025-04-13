Fantasy Soccer
Bruno Barticciotto headshot

Bruno Barticciotto News: On bench versus Gallos

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Barticciotto (quadriceps) is available as a substitute in Sunday's match against Queretaro.

Barticciotto won't be expected to play many minutes after suffering an injury setback the last time he started, so he could make a brief appearance in place of either Santiago Munoz or Jordan Carrillo on Sunday. Having scored a team-high six goals over seven Clausura 2025 matches, the striker will look to extend his solid run of form in the last few games of the season.

Bruno Barticciotto
Santos Laguna
More Stats & News
