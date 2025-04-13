Bruno Barticciotto News: On bench versus Gallos
Barticciotto (quadriceps) is available as a substitute in Sunday's match against Queretaro.
Barticciotto won't be expected to play many minutes after suffering an injury setback the last time he started, so he could make a brief appearance in place of either Santiago Munoz or Jordan Carrillo on Sunday. Having scored a team-high six goals over seven Clausura 2025 matches, the striker will look to extend his solid run of form in the last few games of the season.
