Bruno Barticciotto News: Scores goal in draw

Barticciotto scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Friday's 1-1 draw against Mazatlan.

Barticciotto got the nod in Choco Lozano's (thigh) place and found his first Liga MX goal with a slightly deflected attempt from inside the six-yard box in first half stoppage time during Friday's game. After scoring on his fourth shot in 101 minutes of play, the recently signed forward is poised to lead the front line, either alone or alongside Tahiel Jimenez, but he might have a considerable volume of chances only in favorable matchups.