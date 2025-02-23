Bruno Barticciotto News: Scores twice versus Atlas

Barticciotto scored two goals to go with four shots (three on goal) and four chances created in Sunday's 2-0 victory versus Atlas.

Barticciotto gave his team the lead through a fine header in the 20th minute and completed his brace by shooting to the far post from outside the box in the 81st of the win. With three goals in as many Liga MX starts, the Chilean is ensuring that the Leaguneros don't miss the injured Choco Lozano (thigh) and Jose Juan Macias (hamstring). That productivity will be put to the test in the coming weeks when they face tougher opposition.