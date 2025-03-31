Bruno Barticciotto News: Scores twice versus San Luis

Barticciotto scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 3-2 defeat versus Atletico San Luis.

Barticciotto found space to fire the ball into the back of the net at the far post in the 29th minute, before doubling his output via left-footed attempt from inside the box in the 32nd of the win. His absence from the previous match through injury clearly didn't affect the striker's form, but it was the reason why his game time was managed in this contest. There should be various chances for him to add to his team-high total of six goals, especially if he makes long appearances in the remaining Clausura fixtures.