Bruno Barticciotto News: Starting against San Luis

Barticciotto (quadriceps) is back in the starting XI to face Atletico San Luis on Sunday.

Barticciotto missed only one game as expected after suffering a muscular injury prior to the international break. The striker will take Santiago Munoz's place up front, with Choco Lozano reappearing as well to add more depth to the Saints' attack. The Chilean was in good form before getting hurt, tallying four goals over his most recent five starts.