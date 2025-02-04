Bruno Barticciotto News: Tansfers to Santos Laguna

Barticciotto moved to Santos Laguna from Argentine club Atletico Talleres during the winter transfer window, the team announced Monday.

Barticciotto has joined his first team outside of South America after playing for Universidad Catolica and Palestino in Chile and Talleres in Argentina. The forward is capable of featuring either as a No. 9 or on the wings, so he'll challenge all of Choco Lozano, Tahiel Jimenez, Cristian Dajome and Fran Villalba, though it's unclear if he'll make the starting lineup right away. Barticciotto's most recent numbers in the Argentinian league were seven goals and two assists during 22 matches played (11 starts).