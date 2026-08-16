Bruno Caicedo Injury: Back in training
Caicedo (quadriceps) was back in training for Vancouver, per Har Journalist of the Dailey Hive Vancouver.
Caicedo is trending in the right direction after returning to training. He could be back within the next week, depending on how his recovery progresses. The midfielder has missed the last two matches through injury but had scored and assisted in the two games prior to going down.
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