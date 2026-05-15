Bruno Caicedo headshot

Bruno Caicedo Injury: Questionable with Hamstring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Caicedo (hamstring) is questionable for Saturday's match against Houston, according to the MLS injury report.

Caicedo is heading towards a possible absence, as the attacker is dealing with a hamstring injury. Luckily for the club, this would be a minor absence, as he didn't start in their last contest. That said, he has only started in two of his seven appearances, likely to earn a bench role either way.

Bruno Caicedo
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
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