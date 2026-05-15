Bruno Caicedo Injury: Questionable with Hamstring
Caicedo (hamstring) is questionable for Saturday's match against Houston, according to the MLS injury report.
Caicedo is heading towards a possible absence, as the attacker is dealing with a hamstring injury. Luckily for the club, this would be a minor absence, as he didn't start in their last contest. That said, he has only started in two of his seven appearances, likely to earn a bench role either way.
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