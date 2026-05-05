Bruno Caicedo Injury: Recovering from illness

Caicedo has not worked with the team due to illness, Har Journalist of Equalizer Soccer reports.

Caicedo may be excluded from upcoming games if he fails to regain health, but he shouldn't miss a lengthy period. However, the winger has started in only one of his last five appearances, and Cheikh Tidiane Sabaly could continue to be selected on the left flank. Despite his limited playing time, the Ecuadorian has scored one goal plus two assists this campaign.