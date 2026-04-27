Bruno Caicedo News: Assists as sub

Caicedo assisted once to go with four shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 win versus Colorado Rapids. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 94th minute.

Caicedo continues to shine, recording his second assist in three matches. Since his return from injury, the midfielder has recorded a goal and two assists through four games played, only playing in 132 minutes in that span.