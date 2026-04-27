Bruno Caicedo headshot

Bruno Caicedo News: Assists as sub

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Caicedo assisted once to go with four shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 win versus Colorado Rapids. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 94th minute.

Caicedo continues to shine, recording his second assist in three matches. Since his return from injury, the midfielder has recorded a goal and two assists through four games played, only playing in 132 minutes in that span.

Bruno Caicedo
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
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