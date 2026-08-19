Bruno Caicedo News: Bench option midweek

Caicedo (quadriceps) is on the bench for Wednesday's meeting with Houston Dynamo.

Caicedo is back in contention following a three-game absence, giving his side a decent left-wing option who could even compete with Cheikh Tidiane Sabaly for the starting role later in the season. Despite being in and out of the lineup, Caicedo had a productive campaign before getting hurt, as he notched two goals and three assists from 26 shots (eight on goal) and 17 crosses (three accurate) over 345 minutes on the field.