Bruno Caicedo News: Bench option midweek
Caicedo (quadriceps) is on the bench for Wednesday's meeting with Houston Dynamo.
Caicedo is back in contention following a three-game absence, giving his side a decent left-wing option who could even compete with Cheikh Tidiane Sabaly for the starting role later in the season. Despite being in and out of the lineup, Caicedo had a productive campaign before getting hurt, as he notched two goals and three assists from 26 shots (eight on goal) and 17 crosses (three accurate) over 345 minutes on the field.
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