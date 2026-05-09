Bruno Caicedo News: In starting XI Saturday

Caicedo (illness) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's trip to San Jose Earthquakes.

Caicedo is healthy enough to see meaningful action after being sick during the week. This is his second start of the 2026 MLS campaign, coming after a string of solid performances during which he scored one goal and two assists over 159 minutes of play and took multiple shots in each of his five matches played. Emmanuel Sabbi is now set for reduced playing time if the Ecuadorian continues to feature in upcoming fixtures.