Bruno Caicedo News: Nets in win

Caicedo scored one goal to go with five shots (one on goal) and three crosses (zero accurate) in Friday's 3-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City.

Caicedo took five shots and only put one of them on goal, but that was enough during Friday's one-sided rout. The forward could have had a few more goals during an absolute boat race. Still it was a nice finish, though Vancouver likely won't have such a dominant showing against some stiffer competition, which could force Caicedo to be more efficient.