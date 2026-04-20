Bruno Caicedo headshot

Bruno Caicedo News: Nets in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Caicedo scored one goal to go with five shots (one on goal) and three crosses (zero accurate) in Friday's 3-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City.

Caicedo took five shots and only put one of them on goal, but that was enough during Friday's one-sided rout. The forward could have had a few more goals during an absolute boat race. Still it was a nice finish, though Vancouver likely won't have such a dominant showing against some stiffer competition, which could force Caicedo to be more efficient.

Bruno Caicedo
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
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