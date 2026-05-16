Bruno Caicedo News: On bench Saturday

Caicedo (hamstring) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Houston Dynamo.

Caicedo could play again despite being questionable for this match. However, his upside will be limited unless he's subbed on early enough to make an impact. In any case, he's a viable option to replace Kenji Cabrera on the left wing while also competing with Cheikh Tidiane Sabaly. Caicedo has been in and out of the lineup this year, contributing one goal and two assists over seven MLS outings so far.