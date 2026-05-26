Bruno Caicedo News: Scores off bench

Caicedo scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 4-2 victory versus San Diego FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 92nd minute.

Caicedo made the most of his 27 minute cameo, taking two shots and converting one for his second league goal of the season. Despite making only eight appearances including two starts, He has already accumulated four goal contributions with two goals and two assists.