Bruno Caicedo News: Uncalibrated shooting boots

Caicedo generated three shots (zero on goal) and three crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-1 draw against San Jose Earthquakes.

Caicedo led the Vancouver attack Saturday with three shot attempts but was unable to hit the target in a 1-1 road draw versus San Jose. Through six appearances (two starts), the attacking-midfielder has attempted 20 shots (five on goal), resulting in a paltry 20% shot accuracy rate. Friday's 70-minute appearance marked a season-high for Caicedo.