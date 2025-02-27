Bruno Damiani Injury: Available Saturday
Damiani (not injury related) is an option for Saturday's match against Cincinnati, according to Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report.
Damiani looks to have received his work visa and will now be an option, as he has been labeled as available for Saturday. This si good news for the forward, although he will likely see a bench spot, as he is not expected to be a regular starter this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now