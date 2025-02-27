Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Bruno Damiani headshot

Bruno Damiani Injury: Available Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Damiani (not injury related) is an option for Saturday's match against Cincinnati, according to Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report.

Damiani looks to have received his work visa and will now be an option, as he has been labeled as available for Saturday. This si good news for the forward, although he will likely see a bench spot, as he is not expected to be a regular starter this season.

Bruno Damiani
Philadelphia Union
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now