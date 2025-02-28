Bruno Damiani Injury: Eligible to play against Cincinnati

Damiani missed the season opener while waiting to clear his visa paperwork. Now that the process is complete, he is fully available for Saturday's match against FC Cincinnati, coach Bradley Carnell said in a press conference.

Damiani has cleared his visa paperwork and is available for Saturday's match. The club-record signing is expected to take on a starting role in the near future but will likely begin as a substitute. He is more likely to replace Mikael Uhre than Tai Baribo in the lineup since Uhre is rumored to leave in the summer.