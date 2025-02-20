Bruno Damiani Injury: Paperwork might delay debut
Damiani (not injury related) might not be available for the season opener against Orlando City on Saturday, Joe Tansey of Substack reports. "It's going to take some time for him to get going," manager Bradley Carnell said.
Damiani's availability for the season opener is pending on a work visa. That said, even if he's available, he's not expected to be a regular starter.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now