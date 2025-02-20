Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Bruno Damiani headshot

Bruno Damiani Injury: Paperwork might delay debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2025

Damiani (not injury related) might not be available for the season opener against Orlando City on Saturday, Joe Tansey of Substack reports. "It's going to take some time for him to get going," manager Bradley Carnell said.

Damiani's availability for the season opener is pending on a work visa. That said, even if he's available, he's not expected to be a regular starter.

Bruno Damiani
Philadelphia Union
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now