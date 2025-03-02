Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Bruno Damiani headshot

Bruno Damiani Injury: Scores from bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2025 at 8:22am

Damiani appeared off thebench for 21 minutes and scored one goal on two shots during the 4-1 win over FCC on Sunday.

Damiani made his way back to the team sheet as expected Sunday, earning a spot on the bench after receiving his visa. He would see a short stint of 21 minutes on the field, notching a goal and seeing his first MLS goal in his debut. This is a good start for the forward, also adding two tackles and a chance created.

Bruno Damiani
Philadelphia Union
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now