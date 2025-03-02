Bruno Damiani Injury: Scores from bench

Damiani appeared off thebench for 21 minutes and scored one goal on two shots during the 4-1 win over FCC on Sunday.

Damiani made his way back to the team sheet as expected Sunday, earning a spot on the bench after receiving his visa. He would see a short stint of 21 minutes on the field, notching a goal and seeing his first MLS goal in his debut. This is a good start for the forward, also adding two tackles and a chance created.