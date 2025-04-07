Bruno Damiani News: Four shots against Orlando

Damiani had four shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Orlando City SC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 65th minute.

Damiani had a solid outing against Orlando on Saturday, recording his second start of the season in six appearances. He set a new season high with four shots and created one chance. However, that wasn't enough to register his second goal contribution of the season or help his team secure a win. He will look to find a second goal against New York City FC on Saturday.