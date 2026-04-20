Bruno Damiani News: Four shots Saturday

Damiani recorded four shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus D.C. United.

Damiani took four shots, created a chance, and sent in two crosses and still couldn't quite break the deadlock against D.C. United. It was a day to forget for Philadelphia's attack and Damiani in particular will be frustrated with his wasteful finishing. Damiani is still looking for his first goal of the season.