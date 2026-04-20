Bruno Damiani headshot

Bruno Damiani News: Four shots Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Damiani recorded four shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus D.C. United.

Damiani took four shots, created a chance, and sent in two crosses and still couldn't quite break the deadlock against D.C. United. It was a day to forget for Philadelphia's attack and Damiani in particular will be frustrated with his wasteful finishing. Damiani is still looking for his first goal of the season.

Bruno Damiani
Philadelphia Union
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