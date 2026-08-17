Bruno Damiani News: Nets brace

Damiani scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 3-2 win versus New York City FC.

Damiani helped the Union erase a 2-0 deficit, scoring two of their three goals in Sunday's comeback victory. After a slow start to the season, he's begun to find his footing in the attack, recording three goals and one assist over his last seven league appearances.