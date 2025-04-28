Bruno Damiani News: Scores closing goal

Damiani scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 3-0 victory against D.C. United.

Damiani had the final goal of Saturday's outing, finding the back of the net in the 77th minute to secure the dominant win. This marks his second goal of the season, with his last coming in his season debut on March 2. He only appeared off the bench for 28 minutes after starting in their past three outings and will hope this is enough to earn a starting role back.