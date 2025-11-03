With the Union already up 2-0 early in the match and looking to advance to round two of the MLS playoffs, Damiani struck in the 35th minute to make it 3-0 and all but end Chicago's season. The goal ended a mini draught for Damiani who had gone his last four appearances without a goal or assist. If the Union are going to make a deep run they are going to need more performances like this one from their forward. Damiani will look to make it back to back appearances with a goal when the Union start round two of the playoffs on November 23rd.