Fernandes appeared to be struggling through the end of the first half and would eventually leave the field, with the midfielder off due to what appeared to be a hamstring injury. This is a major issue for the club and something to watch, as he has yet to miss a start and is their conductor in the midfield, recording seven goals and four assists in league play. Testing is likely to come in the next few days as he awaits his results, with Manuel Ugarte and Casemiro to lead the midfield if Fernandes hits the sidelines for the first time this season.