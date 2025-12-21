Fernandes is still in need of some testing to further diagnose his injury from Sunday, but is at least seeing an early update, with a soft tissue injury set to hold him out for at least a few games. With a hamstring injury feared, it is likely the midfielder will miss out until the new year at least, potentially more time. That said, the likely options to run the midfield while he is out are Casemiro, Mason Mount and Manuel Ugarte, the only three options available or healthy in the engine room at this time.