Bruno Fernandes News: Adds assist

Bruno Fernandes assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), 15 crosses (four accurate) and 10 corners in Monday's 2-1 defeat versus Leeds United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 64th minute.

Fernandes was his usually brilliant self throughout Monday's loss. He added an assist and put together some truly ridiculous volume despite the defeat. He's one of the most consistent performers in the Premier League and has strong upside any time he's on the pitch. Fernandes should continue to play a huge role in the attack moving forward as they look to bounce back from a rough loss.