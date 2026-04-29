Bruno Fernandes News: Bags assist

Fernandes assisted once to go with six crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Monday's 2-1 win against Brentford.

Fernandes continued his goal contribution streak Monday as he helped his club to a win, finding Benjamin Sesko in the 43rd minute for a goal. That said, it is a third straight match with an assist and a seventh straight game with a goal contribution, earning nine during that span. He is up to eight goals and 19 assists this season, a career-high for assists in a season and only three off of tying his career-high for goal contributions in a season.