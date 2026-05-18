Bruno Fernandes News: Bags assist

Fernandes assisted once to go with five shots (one on goal), nine crosses (three accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 3-2 win against Nottingham Forest.

Fernandes had yet another impressive match as the 31-year-old continues to prove he has no sign of slowing down, recording five shots, eight chances created and nine crosses. He would also add an assist, finding Bryan Mbeumo in the 76th minute for the eventual game-winner. The Portuguese midfielder now has eight goals and an insane 20 assists in 34 appearances this campaign.