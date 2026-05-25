Bruno Fernandes News: Caps brilliant campaign

Bruno Fernandes scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and four chances created in Sunday's 3-0 win over Brighton.

Fernandes added a goal and assist Sunday, capping off his incredible campaign with nine goals and 21 assists. That puts him right at the top of the record books for assists in a single Premier League season, and shows just how brilliant he can be. Fernandes took home Premier League player of the year honors and should be a major contender again in 2026/27.