Bruno Fernandes News: Continues goal contribution streak

Fernandes assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Chelsea.

Fernandes continued his goal contribution streak Saturday, as the attacker would find Matheus Cunha in the 43rd minute for the lone goal of the game. This is now a sixth straight game with a goal contribution for the midfielder, recording eight during that span. He now has eight goals and 18 assists this season, having a clear lead for most assists in the league this season, besting Rayan Cherki by eight.