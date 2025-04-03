Bruno Fernandes News: Continues to thrive

Bruno Fernandes registered three shots (two on goal), nine crosses (four accurate) and six corners in Tuesday's 1-0 defeat versus Nottingham Forest.

Manchester United may be having an abysmal season by their standards, but Fernandes seems to be unaffected by the poor results. On Tuesday against Nottingham Forest, he created a match-high six chances, completed two of his five dribbles, and put four of his nine crosses on target. Fernandes has 17 goal contributions in 29 Premier League starts this season, and United will need him to be at his best once again this Sunday if they hope to secure points against Manchester City.