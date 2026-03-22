Bruno Fernandes News: Converts from the spot

Fernandes scored one goal to go with six shots (three on goal), 10 crosses (two accurate) and eight corners in Friday's 2-2 draw versus AFC Bournemouth.

Fernandes delivered a solid performance in Friday's 2-2 draw against Bournemouth, opening the scoring from the penalty spot while playing a key role in his side's attacking sequences throughout the match, recording six shots, three key passes and 10 crosses for the second time this season. He was also involved in the second goal, with his delivery leading to an own goal by James Hill. The Portuguese has been in outstanding form, registering two goals, four assists and 23 key passes over his last four appearances, highlighting his remarkable statistical output this season.