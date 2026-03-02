Bruno Fernandes News: Goal, assist in win
Bruno Fernandes scored one goal and assisted once from four shots and six chances created in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace.
Fernandes did it all during Sunday's clash, he scored and assisted the other goal during a one-goal win. It was another talismanic performance by the brilliant attacker, as he continues to be one of the best in the world. He has been red-hot in the last month and isn't looking like slowing down in the closing stages of the Premier League.
