Fernandes has been named in Portugal's World Cup squad and is expected to be the creative driving force at the heart of Portugal's midfield throughout the competition.

Fernandes ends what has been another exceptional season with Manchester United, recording nine goals and 21 assists across 35 Premier League appearances in a campaign that has further cemented his status as one of the best attacking midfielders in the world. The captain brings creativity, leadership and an unquenchable desire to influence every game he plays, making him the single most important player in Portugal's setup and the one opposing teams will be most desperate to nullify. Fernandes heads into the World Cup in outstanding form and will be the creative heartbeat of a Portugal side capable of going all the way in the competition this summer.