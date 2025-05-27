Bruno Fernandes News: Key assist in victroy

Bruno Fernandes assisted once to go with five shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Aston Villa.

Bruno Fernandes lofted a ball at the back post Sunday to setup Manchester United's opening gal in their 2-0 victory over 10-man Aston VIlla. In addition to his attacking effort, the midfielder broke up play with his five tackles (three won) in support of the team's clean sheet effort. Fernandes's 18 goal contributions in league play matched is output from the previous Premier League campaign. If Fernandes remains with United, expect him to continue in his playmaking role under manager Ruben Amorim next season.