Bruno Fernandes News: Leads match in crosses

Fernandes registered one shot (zero on goal), seven crosses (zero accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Manchester City.

Fernandes was productive as usual Sunday despite his failure to see a goal or an assist, bagging a solid one shot, three chances created and seven crosses. This is his second consecutive match with five or more crosses, reaching that mark 25 times this campaign. However, it was his second straight game without a goal contribution after seeing one in three straight games before then.