Bruno Fernandes News: Logs two assists

Bruno Fernandes assisted twice to go with three shots (zero on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and six corners in Sunday's 3-1 victory versus Aston Villa.

The midfielder remains the key to orchestrating Man United's attack and was rewarded for his service and chance creation with two assists on Sunday. Fernandes should keep up his stellar play against Bournemouth, a side which has already given up 46 goals in 30 EPL games this season.