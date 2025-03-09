Bruno Fernandes News: Nails free kick vs Arsenal

Fernandes scored one goal to go with three shots (three on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Arsenal.

Fernandez scored a free kick goal Sunday, a strike that beat David Raya just before halftime to take the 1-0 lead. It was one of three shots he put on target, his third match this season with three or more shots on target. He also won one tackle, blocked one shot and won three duels in his full 90 minutes of action.