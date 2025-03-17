Bruno Fernandes News: Powers squad to victory

Fernandes scored one goal and assisted twice from four shots and six chances created in Sunday's 3-0 win versus Leicester City.

Fernandes had a hand in each of his squad's three goals in the victory, marking his fourth consecutive league game with at least one goal contribution. This also marked the second time on the campaign that he accounted for more than four chances created in a match. Additionally, he earned four tackles won and is up to 13 tackles won over the last four league games.