Bruno Fernandes News: Productive in Sunday's loss

Fernandes had another productive match Sunday, but it once again came during a loss. He recorded 11 crosses -- his second most in a match this season -- and also created four chances for the fifth time this season. He was active on the defensive end too as he won five tackles, intercepted two passes and made two clearances in his full 90 minutes of action.