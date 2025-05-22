Bruno Fernandes News: Productive in UEL Final

Fernandes had four shots (one on goal), nine crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Wednesday's 1-0 loss against Tottenham Hotspur.

Fernandes was the best attacker on the pitch in Wednesday's final, but he was unable to break through Spurs' defense. He took four shots, created three chances, recorded two accurate crosses and took four corners, but none of that was enough to salvage a trophy out of this disappointing campaign. He performed well on the defensive end too as he won eight duels, intercepted two passes, made one clearance, blocked one shot and won three tackles. He was clearly United's best player, but that is no solace after losing a major final.