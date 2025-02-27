Bruno Fernandes News: Provides assist in victory

Fernandes assisted once to go with eight crosses (four accurate) and five corners in Wednesday's 3-2 win over Ipswich Town.

Fernandes delivered a precise cross for Harry Maguire's header, securing Manchester United's third goal on Wednesday. This marked his second consecutive Premier League match with a goal contribution for the first time since early December. He also created four chances and sent in eight crosses, bringing his season totals to 59 and 140 across 26 league appearances. His next opportunity to impact the scoresheet comes against Arsenal on March 9.