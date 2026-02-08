Fernandes continued his hot run of form Saturday as he scored a goal in the 81st minute off a Diogo Dalot assist. It marked his fifth consecutive Premier League match with a goal contribution and he now has 18 goal contributions this season, 11 of which have come in his last eight contests. This great run of form is now fluke either, and Saturday's contest was emblematic of that. He took a season-high eight shots, created six chances and recorded seven crosses on the attack, putting a tremendous amount of pressure on Spurs' depleted back line throughout the match. He'll look to keep this hot streak going Tuesday at West Ham.